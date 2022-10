Vierten salsa de tomate cerca de obra maestra de Vermeer en Países Bajos

The Hague (Netherlands), 28/07/2017.- Visitors take photographs of the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer in the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague, The Netherlands, 27 October 2022. The Mauritshuis is the Dutch Government's collection of hundreds of paintings of Dutch masters such as Vermeer or Rembrandt. (Países Bajos; Holanda, La Haya) EFE/EPA/Bart Maat

Foto: EFE - Bart Maat