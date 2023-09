Wes Anderson honra a Roahl Dahl en Venecia y lamenta su revisión: “Lo hecho, hecho está”

Venice (Italy), 01/09/2023.- US film director Wes Anderson poses after he received the 'Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award' before the screening of his movie 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2023. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival running from 30 August to 09 September 2023. (Cine, Cine, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Foto: EFE - ETTORE FERRARI