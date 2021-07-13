Este es el listado completo de nominaciones a los Emmy 2021

La organización de la 73ª entrega de los Emmy Awards anunció los nominados para las distintas categorías que serán premiadas en la ceremonia del domingo 19 de septiembre. The Crown (24), The Mandalorian (24), WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) y Mare of Easttown(16) obtuvieron la mayor cantidad de menciones para la gala más importante del mundo de la televisión, que será transmitida por TNT para toda Latinoamérica.

Cada año, los Emmy Awards celebran el trabajo de artistas de distintas series, miniseries y programas de televisión de la última temporada y que han destacado por la excelencia de sus producciones, actuaciones y distintos desempeños.

Son organizados por La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (Academy of Television Arts & Sciences), La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) y La Academia Internacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences)

Los candidatos de este año para Mejor Serie de Drama son Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, The Boys, Pose, The Crown, The Mandalorian, This Is Us y The Handmaid’s Tale.

Para Mejor Serie de Comedia, la disputa estará entre Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, Pen15, Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant, black-ish y The Kominsky Method.

Para Mejor Miniserie, la competencia se dará entre I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, The Underground Railroad y WandaVision.

Conozca el listado completo

Mejor serie dramática:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Mejor miniserie:

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Mejor comedia:

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Mejor actor de comedia:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Mejor actriz de comedia:

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor secundario en comedia:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hanks)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia:

Rosie Perez ( The Flight Attendant)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple ( Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática:

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática:

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática:

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (” May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática:

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática:

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Clarie Foy (The Crown)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia:

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Mejor actor invitado en una comedia:

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Dan Levy (Saturday Night Live)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Filme de televisión:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor reality:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice