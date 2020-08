View this post on Instagram

#ChemicalHearts is finally here. This movie means so much to me and I had the time of my life filming it. I’m so honored to have been part of this film from start to finish as an executive producer- thank you @amazonstudios for having faith in me. I had the honor of working with one of the most talented young actors out there, Austin Abrams.. and one of the hardest working directors I’ve ever met, Richard Tanne. My two boys ❤️ I love them. I love this film. I hope it captures your heart. Enjoy 🌻