Actores de voz de “Dragon Ball” se despiden Arika Toriyama, el padre de Goku

Ryo Horikawa, the voice of Vegeta, reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"It was a bolt out of the blue, and even now I am filled with disbelief.

The series had just begun a new journey.

The story was supposed to be more and more thrilling and exciting.

It is too sudden.

