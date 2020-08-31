Aubrey Gold, actriz porno, fue arrestada tras ser acusada de la muerte de su novio
Noticias destacadas de Gente
Junto a la modelo también capturaron a William Shane Parker, de 35 años, y Jeremy Peters, de 43 años.
La actriz porno Aubrey Gold, cuyo nombre de pila es Lauren Wambles, fue arrestada por sospecha de vínculos en la muerte de su novio Raúl Guillen.
Además de Gold, de 23 años, las autoridades estadounidenses también detuvieron a William Shane Parker, de 35 años, y Jeremy Peters, de 43. Parker fue acusado de asesinato y Peters de cómplice de asesinato y abuso de cadáveres. Sus hogares fueron revisados y, según la policía, “hubo evidencia de un homicidio en ambas casas”. (Lea: Mia Khalifa, la historiadora que quiere borrar su pasado en la industria del porno)
El cuerpo sin vida de Guillen, de 51 años, fue encontrado en estado de descomposición en una tumba poco profunda en Graceville, Florida (EE.UU.) el pasado 25 de agosto, después de que su familia lo reportara como desaparecido. Sus restos fueron descubiertos por perros cadáveres.
Los agentes creen que el hombre murió el 4 de julio o alrededor de esa fecha. La última vez que se le vio con vida fue en Dothan, Alabama, unos 48 kilómetros de la frontera estatal de Florida. (Lea también: Izzy Lush, la nueva cara del porno colombiano en EE.UU.)
“Ahora tenemos el cierre de un miembro de la familia que se pensaba que estaba perdido o desaparecido, y ahora pueden seguir adelante con su vida con suerte”, dijo el alguacil del condado de Jackson, Louis Roberts. Asimismo, aseguró que su muerte estuvo relacionada “con drogas y dinero”.
Gold, quien comenzó en el mundo del entretenimiento para adultos cuando cumplió 18 años, vive en Alabama y, desde 2018, ha sido arrestado seis veces.
Según un perfil de IMDb, la joven realizó 31 películas para adultos entre el 2015 y el 2018. En estos momentos, está a la espera de juicio por un cargo de posesión de drogas.
THREE CHARGED IN HOMICIDE HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals in connection to the murder of a man who was reported missing from Jackson and Houston Counties around July 4, 2020. Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office contacted HCSO to advise their search for 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen led them to information stating Guillen was last seen at 1101 Highway 171, Graceville at the residence of 43-year-old Jeremie Odell Peters in the company of 35 year-old William Shane Parker of Gordon, Alabama and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Lauren Kay Wambles of Dothan, Alabama. Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office obtained search warrants at two homes on Highway 171, including that of Peters’, and evidence pertaining to the homicide was discovered at both locations. Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue then assisted with cadaver dogs, which located what appeared to be a grave site off Kirkland Road in northeastern Holmes County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement then excavated the site, where the body of a deceased male later identified as Guillen was located and recovered. Parker is charged with an open count of murder and is currently in custody of the Jackson County Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting extradition to Holmes County. Wambles is charged with being a principle to murder and is currently in custody of the Houston County Jail, also awaiting extradition. Peters is charged with being an accessory after the fact and abuse of a corpse. He is in custody of the Holmes County Jail. This is an open and ongoing investigation, and more charges and arrests are pending. This investigation is a joint effort with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office and State Attorney’s Office.Posted by Holmes County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 26, 2020