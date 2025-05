Siguen rumores sobre embarazo de Selena Gómez ¿Qué dijo J Balvin?

J Balvin says that his wedding gift to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco is "something for their baby." "I will send them to my house in Colombia in Medellin for them to get to know how beautiful my city is." #selenagomezedit #selenatiktok #selenamariegomez #selenators #Selenafanclub #Rarebeauty #selenawending #bennyandselena