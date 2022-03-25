Luto colectivo: reacciones ante la muerte de Taylor Hawkins

Diversas figuras del mundo de la música comenzaron a expresar en la noche de este viernes sus condolencias por la muerte del baterista de Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, quien falleció en Bogotá unas horas antes de la presentación que la banda tenía programada como plato fuerte del primer día del Festival Estéreo Picnic en la capital.
Músicos de la talla de Ringo Starr, Ozzy Osbourne y Gene Simmons han enviado saludos y condolencias a la familia de Hawkins a través de Twitter.
God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022
Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, @foofighters friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022
Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui
Forever missed. pic.twitter.com/PkzEAKvryN— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 26, 2022
We send our love and thoughts to Taylor’s family and the entire Foo Fighters organization 💔 https://t.co/Uu9IStXWCH— Black Pumas (@BlackPumasMusic) March 26, 2022
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94— Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022
In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family 😥🙏 #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022