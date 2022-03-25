SuscríbeteIniciar Sesión
26 Mar 2022 - 4:47 a. m.

Luto colectivo: reacciones ante la muerte de Taylor Hawkins

El universo musical comenzó a reaccionar con sorpresa y tristeza ante la muerte del baterista de Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, quien fue encontrado sin vida este viernes en un hotel de Bogotá.

Redacción Entretenimiento

El corazón roto: Estéreo Picnic sobre muerte de Taylor Hawkings
Foto: GettyImages

Diversas figuras del mundo de la música comenzaron a expresar en la noche de este viernes sus condolencias por la muerte del baterista de Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, quien falleció en Bogotá unas horas antes de la presentación que la banda tenía programada como plato fuerte del primer día del Festival Estéreo Picnic en la capital.

Músicos de la talla de Ringo Starr, Ozzy Osbourne y Gene Simmons han enviado saludos y condolencias a la familia de Hawkins a través de Twitter.

