Rapero Killer Mike es detenido en los Grammy tras ganar tres premios

Los Angeles (United States), 04/02/2024.- Killer Mike, winner of the "Best Rap Album" award for "Michael", "Best Rap Performance" award for "Scientists & Engineers", and " Best Rap Song" award for "Scientists & Engineers", poses in the press room during the 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 February 2024. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Foto: EFE - ALLISON DINNER