Shakira y Karol G: primeras latinas nominadas a mejor artista en los VMAS

Karol G y Shakira comparten nominaciones con la canción "TQG", que lanzaron recientemente. Foto: Youtube Shakira

Las colombianas Shakira y Karol G hacen historia en los premios MTV Video Music Awards, encargados de resaltar videos musicales, que recientemente anunciaron la lista de nominados en sus diferentes categorías, siendo ellas las primeras mujeres latinas que compiten como “Mejor Artista”.

Quizá le pueda interesar: Sixto Rodríguez, intérprete de “Sugar Man”, muere a los 81 años

El primer nominado latino fue el puertorriqueño Bad Bunny y este año aparecen también Maluma y Peso Pluma. Shakira ya había estado en ese escenario, en 2005 junto con el músico Alejandro Sanz. Para esta edición la barranquillera completa cuatro nominaciones, mientras que Karol G tres, de las que comparte dos con la barranquillera por la canción “TQG”, en las categorías “Mejor colaboración” y “Mejor Video Latino”.

En esta edición de los premios, que cumplen 40 años, es la primera vez que en la categoría “Mejor Artista” solo aparecen nombres de cantantes femeninas, las colombinas junto a Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicky Minaj y Taylor Swift.

Más noticias sobre Música: Conciertos de Luis Miguel en Colombia: boletas, precios y fechas El Luis Miguel Tour está teniendo un exitoso 2023 y programó 50 conciertos para 2024, entre los que se destacan dos fechas en Colombia. Leer más... Conciertos de Luis Miguel en Colombia: boletas, precios y fechas Con un mensaje de sanación, Naty Botero invita a ser “Feliz” en su nuevo sencillo El single que fue producido por Yera y hace parte del disco “Del Corazón Del Mundo” tiene como inspiración un poema de Jorge Luis Borges y nace de la forma de gratitud con que se ve la vida, el ver el vaso siempre medio lleno y aprender a disfrutar lo negativo en la plenitud del momento. Leer más... Con un mensaje de sanación, Naty Botero invita a ser “Feliz” en su nuevo sencillo

Lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards

Video del Año

Doja Cat - “Attention” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” - Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Capitol Records

SZA - “Kill Bill” - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records

Artista del Año

Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Karol G - Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj - Republic Records

Shakira - Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift - Republic Records

Canción del Año

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Capitol Records

Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit” - L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA - “Kill Bill” - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records

Mejor Artista Nuevo

GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii - Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma - Double P Records

PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records

Mejor Colaboración

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I’m Good (Blue)” - Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (aHappier Song)” - Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On” - Motown Records

Karol G, Shakira - “TQG” - Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)” - Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Mejor Pop

Demi Lovato - “Swine” - Island Records

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” - Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed” - Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire” - Geffen Records

P!nk - “Trustfall” - RCA Records

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records

Mejor Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On” - Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive” - We the Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2 - CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock” - Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody” - Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” - Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” - Republic Records

Mejor R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay” - RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel” - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)” - Boominati / Republic Records

SZA - “Shirt” - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii - “Favorite Song” - South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love in the Way” - Empire Distribution

Mejor Alternativo

Blink-182 - “Edging” - Columbia Records

Boygenius - “the film” - Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge” - Fueled By Ramen

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace” - Interscope Records

Paramore - “This Is Why” - Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars - “Stuck” - Concord Records

Mejor Rock

Foo Fighters - “The Teacher” - RCA Records

Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)” - Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue” - Warner Records

Måneskin - “The Loneliest” - Arista Records

Metallica - “Lux Æterna” - Blackened Recordings

Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” - Warner Records

Mejor Latino

Anitta - “Funk Rave” - Republic Records

Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes” - Rimas Entertainment

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola” - DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - “un x100to” - Rimas Entertainment

Karol G, Shakira - “TQG” - Universal Music Latino

Rosalia - “Despecha,” - Columbia Records

Shakira - “Acróstico” - Sony Music US Latin

Mejor K-Pop

Aespa - “Girls” - SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom” - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Fifty Fifty - “Cupid” - ATTRAKT / Warner Records

Seventeen - “Super” - HYBE / Geffen Records

Stray Kids - “S-Class” - JYP / Republic

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - “Sugar Rush Ride” - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Mejores Afrobets

Ayra Starr - “Rush” - Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty” - Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable” - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake - “Bandana” - Empire Distribution

Libianca - “People” - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- “2 Sugar” - Starboy / RCA Records

Mejor video para bien

Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” - Netflix

Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” - Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato - “Swine” - Island Records

Dove Cameron - “Breakfast” - Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons - “Crushed” - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma - “La Reina” - Sony Music US Latin

Mejor Dirección

Doja Cat - “Attention” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Director Tanu Muiño

Drake - “Falling Back” - OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out” - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Director Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her” - 300 Entertainment -Director Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Capitol Records - Director Floria Sigismondi

SZA - “Kill Bill” - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Director Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records - Director Taylor Swift

Mejor fotografía

Adele - “I Drink Wine” - Columbia Records - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed” - Atlantic Records -Fotografía de Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover” - Atlantic Records - Fotografía de Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out” - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Columbia Records -Fotografía de Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Geffen Records - Fotografía de Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records - Fotografía de Rina Yang

Mejores Efectos Especiales

Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side” - Fueled By Ramen -Efectos visuales de Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” - Columbia Records - Efectos visuales de Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez - “VOID” - Atlantic Records - Efectos visuales de Carbon

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” - Republic Records - Efectos visuales de Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Capitol Records -Efectos visuales de Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records - Efectos visuales de Parliament

Puede leer también: Horóscopo para hoy 9 de agosto de 2023: ¿qué te deparan los signos zodiacales?