Shakira y Karol G: primeras latinas nominadas a mejor artista en los VMAS

Las colombianas Shakira y Karol G hacen historia en los premios MTV Video Music Awards, encargados de resaltar videos musicales, que recientemente anunciaron la lista de nominados en sus diferentes categorías, siendo ellas las primeras mujeres latinas que compiten como “Mejor Artista”.
El primer nominado latino fue el puertorriqueño Bad Bunny y este año aparecen también Maluma y Peso Pluma. Shakira ya había estado en ese escenario, en 2005 junto con el músico Alejandro Sanz. Para esta edición la barranquillera completa cuatro nominaciones, mientras que Karol G tres, de las que comparte dos con la barranquillera por la canción "TQG", en las categorías "Mejor colaboración" y "Mejor Video Latino".
En esta edición de los premios, que cumplen 40 años, es la primera vez que en la categoría “Mejor Artista” solo aparecen nombres de cantantes femeninas, las colombinas junto a Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicky Minaj y Taylor Swift.
Lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards
- Video del Año
Doja Cat - “Attention” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” - Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Capitol Records
SZA - “Kill Bill” - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records
- Artista del Año
Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Karol G - Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj - Republic Records
Shakira - Sony Music US Latin
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
- Canción del Año
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Capitol Records
Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit” - L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA - “Kill Bill” - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records
- Mejor Artista Nuevo
GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kaliii - Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma - Double P Records
PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records
- Mejor Colaboración
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I’m Good (Blue)” - Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (aHappier Song)” - Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On” - Motown Records
Karol G, Shakira - “TQG” - Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)” - Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Mejor Pop
Demi Lovato - “Swine” - Island Records
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” - Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed” - Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire” - Geffen Records
P!nk - “Trustfall” - RCA Records
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records
- Mejor Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On” - Motown Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive” - We the Best / Epic Records
GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2 - CMG / Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock” - Atlantic Records / Generation Now
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody” - Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” - Boominati / Republic Records
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” - Republic Records
- Mejor R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay” - RCA Records
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel” - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)” - Boominati / Republic Records
SZA - “Shirt” - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Toosii - “Favorite Song” - South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love in the Way” - Empire Distribution
- Mejor Alternativo
Blink-182 - “Edging” - Columbia Records
Boygenius - “the film” - Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge” - Fueled By Ramen
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace” - Interscope Records
Paramore - “This Is Why” - Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars - “Stuck” - Concord Records
- Mejor Rock
Foo Fighters - “The Teacher” - RCA Records
Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)” - Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue” - Warner Records
Måneskin - “The Loneliest” - Arista Records
Metallica - “Lux Æterna” - Blackened Recordings
Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” - Warner Records
- Mejor Latino
Anitta - “Funk Rave” - Republic Records
Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes” - Rimas Entertainment
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola” - DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - “un x100to” - Rimas Entertainment
Karol G, Shakira - “TQG” - Universal Music Latino
Rosalia - “Despecha,” - Columbia Records
Shakira - “Acróstico” - Sony Music US Latin
- Mejor K-Pop
Aespa - “Girls” - SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom” - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Fifty Fifty - “Cupid” - ATTRAKT / Warner Records
Seventeen - “Super” - HYBE / Geffen Records
Stray Kids - “S-Class” - JYP / Republic
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - “Sugar Rush Ride” - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
- Mejores Afrobets
Ayra Starr - “Rush” - Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty” - Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable” - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake - “Bandana” - Empire Distribution
Libianca - “People” - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- “2 Sugar” - Starboy / RCA Records
- Mejor video para bien
Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” - Netflix
Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” - Rimas Entertainment
Demi Lovato - “Swine” - Island Records
Dove Cameron - “Breakfast” - Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons - “Crushed” - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Maluma - “La Reina” - Sony Music US Latin
- Mejor Dirección
Doja Cat - “Attention” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Director Tanu Muiño
Drake - “Falling Back” - OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out” - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Director Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion - “Her” - 300 Entertainment -Director Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Capitol Records - Director Floria Sigismondi
SZA - “Kill Bill” - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Director Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records - Director Taylor Swift
- Mejor fotografía
Adele - “I Drink Wine” - Columbia Records - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed” - Atlantic Records -Fotografía de Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover” - Atlantic Records - Fotografía de Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out” - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Columbia Records -Fotografía de Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Geffen Records - Fotografía de Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records - Fotografía de Rina Yang
- Mejores Efectos Especiales
Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side” - Fueled By Ramen -Efectos visuales de Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” - Columbia Records - Efectos visuales de Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez - “VOID” - Atlantic Records - Efectos visuales de Carbon
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” - Republic Records - Efectos visuales de Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Capitol Records -Efectos visuales de Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Republic Records - Efectos visuales de Parliament
