SuscríbeteIniciar Sesión
Publicidad
HomeEntretenimientoMúsica
16 May 2022 - 12:17 a. m.

Siga aquí el minuto a minuto de los premios Billboard 2022

Los Billboard Music Awards honran las mejores presentaciones y actuaciones dentro de los charts de Billboard en 62 categorías dentro de todos los géneros musicales. Este domingo el público conocerá a los ganadores del importante galardón.

Redacción Entretenimiento

Victor Manuelle y Frruko en los Billboard 2020.
Victor Manuelle y Frruko en los Billboard 2020.
Foto: David Becker

Billboard publicó la lista oficial de el primer grupo de ganadores de esta edición de los premios, entre los que se encuentra la cantante colombiana Karol G y otros artistas:

El primer galardón de la noche fue para Doja Cat, quien le agradeció a varias personas por el apoyo, pero sobre todo a su madre. El siguiente premio a la artista de rap más escuchada se lo llevó Megan TheeStallion.

Rauw Alejandro puso a bailar a todo el público con su presentación, en la que interpretó canciones como “Todo de ti” y “Desesperados”, un show que le abrió paso a la siguiente categoría “Top rock artis”, cuyo ganador fue Glass Animals.

Anitta fue la encargada de presentar el mejor artista Country, que en esta edición de los premios Billboard fue para Dan + Shay.

A continuación, compartimos la lista de los ganadores ya anunciados:

Artistas

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

Album

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia RodrigoSOUR

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto

Top Rap Album: DrakeCertified Lover Boy

Top Country Album: Taylor SwiftRed (Taylor’s Version)

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilotsScaled And Icy

Top Latin Album: KAROL GKG0516″

Top Christian Album: YeDonda

Top Gospel Album: YeDonda

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Recibe alertas desde Google News

Temas relacionados

billboard 2022