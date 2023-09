Selección Otazu

Berlin (Germany), 02/09/2023.- Artist FRZNTE performs pole dance on a roof top in Berlin, Germany, 02 September 2023. FRZNTE combines performative, choreographic, and sculptural elements in her pole performances, often referencing the architectural context. On the roofs, according to the dancer, her body will become a kinetic sculpture and gesture of empowerment. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

