Matrimonio igualitario en Tailandia: Boda masiva y derechos LGBTIQ+

Bangkok (Thailand), 15/01/2025.- Same-sex couples pose for a photo with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (front row, C) during a photoshoot at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 January 2025, to promote the Marriage Equality bill, which is scheduled to take effect on 22 January 2025. Thailand will become the first Southeast Asian country and the third Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Foto: EFE - RUNGROJ YONGRIT