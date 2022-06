Los vacíos del Conpes que busca recursos para combatir el cambio climático

Aerial view showing the Suesca lagoon which has dried up due to a strong drought produced by climate change since 2012, according to environmental authorities, in Cucunaba municipality, Cundinamarca deparment, Colombia on March 9, 2021. Hernan Sandino walks thoughtfully from his house to the end of the floating wooden dock. There is no water in front of him, just a thirsty, cracked, expanding surface. The 5.4 km2 Suesca lagoon, Colombia's water reserve against climate change, is dying before his eyes. / AFP / Raul ARBOLEDA

Foto: RAUL ARBOLEDA