Más allá de los delfines: los vacíos alrededor de la pesca de atún en Colombia

Smoke billows from Venezuelan ship Taurus 1 burning in the Buenaventura Bay, Valle del Cauca department, Colombia, on September 6, 2022. 29 people were rescued aboard after a fire broke out due to a short-circuit, the Colombian Navy said. The ship was retained on August 29th after being caught practicing illegal fishing in waters under Colombian jurisdiction. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JOAQUIN SARMIENTO