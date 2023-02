Francotirador mató a policía en zona donde hay presencia del Eln y las disidencias

Members of Colombia's National Police light candles during a vigil in front of the police command in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia near the border with Venezuela on July 27, 2022. About twety policemen have been killed -allegedly by the Clan del Golfo- which after the extradition of drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias 'Otoniel, has exhibited its strength in the face of a possible negotiation with the next government. (Photo by SCHNEYDER MENDOZA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - SCHNEYDER MENDOZA