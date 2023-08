Hay paro armado del ELN en Chocó y se enfrenta con el Clan del Golfo: Defensoría

Members of the "Omar Gomez" Western War Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla line up in their camp on the banks of the San Juan River, Choco department, Colombia, on November 20, 2017. Colombia's landmark peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels was supposed to mean peace for all but it has made little difference to indigenous and Afro-Colombian minorities, Amnesty International said on November 22, 2017. Although the agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC was signed, armed conflict is still very much the reality for millions across the country," said Salil Shetty, Secretary General at Amnesty International. - TO GO WITH AFP STORY / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO / TO GO WITH AFP STORY

Foto: AFP - LUIS ROBAYO