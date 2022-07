Iván Velásquez, profeta en tierra ajena

The Chief of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), Colombian Ivan Velasquez (C) at the end of a meeting with Spanish businessmen in Guatemala City on September 1, 2015. Guatemala's Congress voted Tuesday to strip embattled President Otto Perez of his immunity, clearing the way for him to be prosecuted for allegedly masterminding a multi-million-dollar corruption scheme. AFP PHOTO Johan ORDONEZ

Foto: AFP - JOHAN ORDONEZ