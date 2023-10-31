Noticias

La radiografía del tráfico ilegal de armas en Colombia

Un informe secreto del Ministerio de Defensa muestra el panorama de este negocio ilícito en el país. Señala, por ejemplo, los puntos claves de ingreso de material bélico, su país de origen y la manera de comercializar fusiles, pistolas, balas y hasta explosivos.

Luisa Fernanda Moscoso y lmoscoso@elespectador.com / @luisafdamoscoso
31 de octubre de 2023 - 06:13 p. m.
A police officer guards weapons confiscated to alleged dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during an operation in southwestern Colombia, as they are presented during a press conference in Bogota on January 16, 2023. The weapons and ammunition confiscated to FARC dissidents according to the Colombian National Police, is one of the largest seizures in the last years. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
A police officer guards weapons confiscated to alleged dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during an operation in southwestern Colombia, as they are presented during a press conference in Bogota on January 16, 2023. The weapons and ammunition confiscated to FARC dissidents according to the Colombian National Police, is one of the largest seizures in the last years. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
Foto: AFP - RAUL ARBOLEDA

Por Luisa Fernanda Moscoso

Por lmoscoso@elespectador.com / @luisafdamoscoso

