La radiografía del tráfico ilegal de armas en Colombia

A police officer guards weapons confiscated to alleged dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during an operation in southwestern Colombia, as they are presented during a press conference in Bogota on January 16, 2023. The weapons and ammunition confiscated to FARC dissidents according to the Colombian National Police, is one of the largest seizures in the last years. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - RAUL ARBOLEDA