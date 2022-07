Torturados y sin defensa: así viven colombianos señalados de magnicidio en Haití

FILE - In this July 8, 2021 file photo, suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along with the weapons and equipment they allegedly used in the attack, at police headquarters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haitian authorities have implicated at least 20 retired Colombian soldiers in the president's assassination on July 7. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)

Foto: Odelyn Joseph