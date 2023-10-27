Uber vs. taxis: una pelea resuelta en los estrados, pero con pendientes en las calles

Taxi drivers march as they strike to pressure the government to ban the ride-sharing app Uber, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Hundreds of taxi drivers from different cities in Colombia began a strike on Wednesday, denouncing Uber as a "pirate" taxi service that does not meet the requirements required by law. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Foto: AP - Fernando Vergara
Sigue a El Espectador en WhatsAppSíguenos en Google Noticias
Temas recomendados:
Sin comentarios aún. Suscribete e inicia la conversación