Judicial
Suscriptores

Uber vs. taxis: una pelea resuelta en los estrados, pero con pendientes en las calles

Colombia no tiene una regulación clara para definir con total certeza cómo operan las aplicaciones de transporte. Esa falencia, que deberá resolver el Congreso, deja vacíos legales que dan vía libre a las plataformas. El abogado que representó a Uber aclara la situación.

Jhordan C. Rodríguez y Karen Vanessa Quintero Martínez
27 de octubre de 2023 - 06:10 p. m.
Taxi drivers march as they strike to pressure the government to ban the ride-sharing app Uber, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Hundreds of taxi drivers from different cities in Colombia began a strike on Wednesday, denouncing Uber as a "pirate" taxi service that does not meet the requirements required by law. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Taxi drivers march as they strike to pressure the government to ban the ride-sharing app Uber, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Hundreds of taxi drivers from different cities in Colombia began a strike on Wednesday, denouncing Uber as a "pirate" taxi service that does not meet the requirements required by law. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Foto: AP - Fernando Vergara

Por Jhordan C. Rodríguez

@JhordanR11jrodriguez@elespectador.com

Por Karen Vanessa Quintero Martínez

@Karenvaquinterokquintero@elespectador.com

Noticias hoy

Noticias de Colombia

Uber

Taxis

Paro de taxistas

Corte Suprema de Justicia

Aplicaciones

Transporte

PremiumEE

