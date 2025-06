El rescate del “perro leopardo”: una pitbull pintada y en grave estado de salud

Our Field Team had quite a colorful surprise last week!🌈👀 Meet Rainbow Brite, a 5-year-old Pitbull mix with leopard spots! She may have a playful appearance, but her rescue story is serious. This sweet pup was tethered on a short leash outside with her 9 pups in the scorching sun with no water. Thankfully, the whole family is safe now, but her story is just one example of hundreds we will see this summer as the extreme heat impacts our community's most vulnerable pets. Rainbow Brite and Her 9 Sprites are looking for a Foster Hero! Be a part of a brighter future for this adorable family by signing up at azhumane.org/foster. #leopard #leoparddog #rescuedog #tethereddog #mutternity #pregnantdog #cutedog