Perro lleva más de 1.000 días en un refugio: ha sido devuelto cinco veces

Dexter has spent 1,182 days in the shelter—over three years of his life behind kennel doors. He's been adopted and returned five times, each time coming back more confused but still hopeful. Dexter is loving, loyal, and deserving of so much more, but his only way out now is through a rescue group. Without one, this kennel will remain his home for years to come. Please share his story and help us find the rescue that can give him the second chance he's been waiting far too long for ❤️‍🩹💫 Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, Wantagh, New York (Long Island.) Email: Rescue@hempsteadny.gov