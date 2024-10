Arrestan a hombre armado cerca de un mitin de Trump: cargaba escopeta y cartuchos

Karina and Rickey Sanderson with their son, Kayden, 10, wear red white and blue socks and shoes as they wait to enter a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Findlay Toyota Arena in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 13, 2024. (Photo by Caitlin O'Hara / AFP)

