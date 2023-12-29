Caos, furia y errores: 600 días dentro de la crisis migratoria de Nueva York

New York (United States), 30/01/2023.- New York City Police officers and workers set up barricades to help with the movement of migrants who were bussed from the southern border to New York and who have been temporarily staying in The Watson Hotel but were denied entry back in since last evening, in New York, New York, USA, 30 January 2023. Some migrants have been bussed to a new shelter in Brooklyn, while others have choosen to stay due to established resources and job opportunities in the hotel's neighborhood. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL
Foto: EFE - SARAH YENESEL
Casi 70.000 inmigrantes hacinados en cientos de refugios de emergencia. Personas durmiendo en el suelo o acurrucadas en las aceras bajo el frío de diciembre. Familias amontonadas en tiendas de campaña gigantes en las afueras de la ciudad, a kilómetros de escuelas o servicios.
Y la ciudad de Nueva York está gastando cientos de millones de dólares al mes para cuidar de todos ellos.
Por Andy Newman y Dana Rubinstein | The New York Times
