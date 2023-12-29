Caos, furia y errores: 600 días dentro de la crisis migratoria de Nueva York

New York (United States), 30/01/2023.- New York City Police officers and workers set up barricades to help with the movement of migrants who were bussed from the southern border to New York and who have been temporarily staying in The Watson Hotel but were denied entry back in since last evening, in New York, New York, USA, 30 January 2023. Some migrants have been bussed to a new shelter in Brooklyn, while others have choosen to stay due to established resources and job opportunities in the hotel's neighborhood. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

