Colombia, elegida para ser parte del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU 2026-2027

#BREAKING

UN General Assembly ELECTS the following countries as Security Council non-permanent members for two-year terms starting 1 Jan 2026:

🇧🇭 Bahrain

🇨🇴 Colombia

🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo

🇱🇻 Latvia

🇱🇷 Liberia



Follow our coverage ⤵️https://t.co/inZFLCOdUy pic.twitter.com/Q2EgRfDdSw