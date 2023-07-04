Publicidad

Home

MundoAmérica
4 Jul 2023 - 6:00 p. m.

EE. UU.: termina la acción afirmativa en universidades; impulsan nueva herramienta

Una escuela de Medicina desarrolló una herramienta nada ortodoxa para evaluar a los postulantes: la escala de situación socioeconómica desventajosa. Las consultas sobre este sistema han aumentado, mientras se efectúa el fallo de la Corte Suprema que tumbó las acciones afirmativas que beneficiaban a aspirantes de grupos históricamente discriminados.

Stephanie Saul | The New York Times

Washington (United States), 29/06/2023.- The US Supreme Court, as the high judges prepare to issue their most important rulings of the year in Washington, DC, USA, 29 June 2023. Before departing for its customary summer recess the court still has multiple cases to decide, including whether colleges can continue to use affirmative action, whether President Joe Biden has the authority to cancel student debt and whether certain businesses have a right to refuse services for same-sex weddings. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW
Washington (United States), 29/06/2023.- The US Supreme Court, as the high judges prepare to issue their most important rulings of the year in Washington, DC, USA, 29 June 2023. Before departing for its customary summer recess the court still has multiple cases to decide, including whether colleges can continue to use affirmative action, whether President Joe Biden has the authority to cancel student debt and whether certain businesses have a right to refuse services for same-sex weddings. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW
Foto: EFE - SHAWN THEW

Para ser director de admisiones de una escuela de Medicina, la evaluación de Mark Henderson sobre la profesión es muy terminante. “En su mayoría, son chicos ricos los que pueden asistir a la escuela de Medicina”, aseveró.

Temas recomendados:

Noticias el mundo

El mundo hoy

últimas noticias en el mundo

noticias hoy

últimas noticias

Estados Unidos

PremiumEE

Síguenos en Google Noticias
Ir a los comentarios

 

Sin comentarios aún. Suscribete e inicia la conversación
Este portal es propiedad de Comunican S.A. y utiliza cookies. Si continúas navegando, consideramos que aceptas su uso, de acuerdo con esta política.
Aceptar