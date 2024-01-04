Noticias

MundoAmérica
Suscriptores

Pensadores globales 2024: el progreso en peligro

El premio nobel de economía 2015 revisa los peligros sanitarios y políticos que enfrenta el mundo.

Angus Deaton | Especial para El Espectador
04 de enero de 2024 - 07:00 a. m.
PRINCETON, NJ - OCTOBER 12: Princeton Professor Angus Deaton speaks about winning the Nobel Prize in Economics at a press conference on October 12, 2015 in Princeton, New Jersey. The Nobel Committee said: "To design economic policy that promotes welfare and reduces poverty, we must first understand individual consumption choices. More than anyone else, Angus Deaton has enhanced this understanding." (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
PRINCETON, NJ - OCTOBER 12: Princeton Professor Angus Deaton speaks about winning the Nobel Prize in Economics at a press conference on October 12, 2015 in Princeton, New Jersey. The Nobel Committee said: "To design economic policy that promotes welfare and reduces poverty, we must first understand individual consumption choices. More than anyone else, Angus Deaton has enhanced this understanding." (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
Foto: Getty Images - Jessica Kourkounis

Por Angus Deaton | Especial para El Espectador

Temas recomendados:

Angus Deaton

Pensadores

Pandemia

Covid-19

democracia

globalización

pobreza

gran escape

Estados Unidos

China

polarización

populismo

derecha

Síguenos en Google Noticias

 

