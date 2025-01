Funeral de Estado: EE. UU. se despide de Jimmy Carter en Washington

Washington (United States), 09/01/2025.- The flag-draped casket of former US President Jimmy Carter is carried by a joint services body bearer team out of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2025. Following a state funeral at the National Cathedral, former President Carter's remains will return to Plains, Georgia. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / POOL

Foto: EFE - SHAWN THEW / POOL