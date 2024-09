Johnstown (United States), 30/08/2024.- Former US President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, USA, 30 August 2024. Trump spoke about energy development in the battleground state, as well as vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris'Äôs stance on fracking. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Foto: EFE - JIM LO SCALZO