Jet de Kylie Jenner contamina en una semana lo mismo que un colombiano promedio al año

How rich can you get? 😳



Kylie Jenner has fans divided when she showed off her and Travis Scott's matching private jets. "You wanna take mine or yours?" the personality captioned. Is it a flex or too much? 🛬 (📸: IG / kyliejenner)#KylieJenner #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/uSHhHzXDt6