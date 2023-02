La puertorriqueña Gina Méndez-Miró, la jueza número 100 del gobierno Biden

Fun fact: Judge Gina Mendez-Miro (left) is the wife of Maite Oronoz Rodríguez (right), current chief justice of the Puerto Rico Supreme Court.



Both are the first openly LGBTQ individuals to serve in their current positions. The judiciary's best power couple imo.