Las 2 armerías legales de México y la compleja relación del país con las armas

Seized video recording and satellite cameras are pictured after a combined operation against drug cartels in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco State, Mexico on February 13, 2025. According to local authorities, during a combined operation against drug cartels, four alleged criminals were arrested and the authorities seized material to make explosives, chemical precursors, video surveillance cameras, tactical equipment, and several firearms in the Northern Highlands region of the state of Jalisco. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP)

Foto: AFP - ULISES RUIZ