Los ojos sobre Guatemala tras detención de José Zamora, presidente de elPeriódico

Guatemalan journalist Jose Ruben Zamora, president of the newspaper El Periodico, is seen after a hearing at the Justice Palace in Guatemala City, on July 30, 2022. Guatemalan journalists protested on Saturday against the arrest of JosÈ RubÈn Zamora, president of the newspaper El PeriÛdico, which is critical of President Alejandro Giammattei and US-sanctioned Attorney General Consuelo Porras. Zamora was arrested in a case of money laundering, said Rafael Curruchiche, head of the Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity (FECI) of the Public Prosecutor's Office. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JOHAN ORDONEZ