Más de 200 puntos de votación no abrirán para las elecciones en México por violencia

A banner that says "Vote" is displayed over the fence of La Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico on May 25, 2024. In view of the upcoming June 2 election, it has been said that Mexican presidential front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum wants to make circumcision compulsory and close a revered Catholic church. Mexico faces an election disinformation war, which clouds the debate on social media and sows doubts about the electoral process. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP)

Foto: AFP - RODRIGO OROPEZA