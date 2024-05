Murió Nora Cortiñas, emblema de Madres de Plaza de Mayo en Argentina

(FILES) The president of Madres de Plaza de Mayo Linea Fundadora, Nora Cortinas Protestors (C) shouts slogans during a protest against the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli fire in mass protests along the Gaza border -as the United States opened an embassy in Jerusalem- in front of Israel's embassy in Buenos Aires on May 15, 2018. Nora Cortinas, a historic Madre de Plaza de Mayo who defied the Argentine dictatorship and accompanied the main struggles for human rights, died on May 30, 2024, at 94, the organization Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo said in a statement. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JUAN MABROMATA