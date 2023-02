Perú, dos meses en medio de la protesta social

People take part in a demonstration against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima on February 4, 2023. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the accesses to Lima to attend a march this Saturday that they promise "will be the biggest" and "with all the blood", according to the organizers of the protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and closure. congressional. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)

Ernesto Benavides - Agencia AFP