EE. UU. simuló el derrocamiento de Maduro. ¿El resultado?: Venezuela entró en caos

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 7, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) in Caracas on July 31, 2024. US President Donald Trump on September 20, 2025 threatened Venezuela with "incalculable" consequences if it refuses to take back migrants it has "forced into the United States," as tensions soar with Caracas. "We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions... forced into the United States of America," Trump said, adding in all-caps "or the price you pay will be incalculable!" (Photo by Jim WATSON and Federico PARRA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JIM WATSON FEDERICO PARRA