Logo El Espectador
No te pierdas ningún acontecimiento, accede a nuestras notificaciones
Publicidad

Home

Mundo
América
Lee este contenido exclusivo para suscriptores

EE. UU. simuló el derrocamiento de Maduro. ¿El resultado?: Venezuela entró en caos

Según un ejercicio militar del gobierno de Estados Unidos, el derrocamiento de Maduro haría añicos el frágil gobierno autoritario de Venezuela.

Michael Crowley | The New York Times
21 de noviembre de 2025 - 05:00 p. m.
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 7, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) in Caracas on July 31, 2024. US President Donald Trump on September 20, 2025 threatened Venezuela with "incalculable" consequences if it refuses to take back migrants it has "forced into the United States," as tensions soar with Caracas. "We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions... forced into the United States of America," Trump said, adding in all-caps "or the price you pay will be incalculable!" (Photo by Jim WATSON and Federico PARRA / AFP)
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 7, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) in Caracas on July 31, 2024. US President Donald Trump on September 20, 2025 threatened Venezuela with "incalculable" consequences if it refuses to take back migrants it has "forced into the United States," as tensions soar with Caracas. "We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions... forced into the United States of America," Trump said, adding in all-caps "or the price you pay will be incalculable!" (Photo by Jim WATSON and Federico PARRA / AFP)
Foto: AFP - JIM WATSON FEDERICO PARRA

Mientras el presidente Donald Trump presionaba durante su primer mandato para derrocar al presidente Nicolás Maduro, funcionarios estadounidenses llevaban a cabo un juego de simulación militar o juego de guerra para evaluar qué podría desencadenar la caída del mandatario venezolano.

Los resultados mostraron que era probable que estallara el caos y la violencia en Venezuela, a medida que unidades militares, facciones políticas rivales e incluso grupos guerrilleros selváticos se disputaban el control del país rico en petróleo.

Vínculos relacionados

Maduro dice tener ocho millones de personas para enfrentar a EE. UU., pero las cifras lo contradicen
ICE libera a inmigrante ciego en EE. UU.: lo aislaron y le quitaron su bastón
¿Simbólico? Lo que implica que EE. UU. designe organismo terrorista al Cartel de los Soles

Estas conclusiones...

Por Michael Crowley | The New York Times

Conoce más

Temas recomendados:

Noticias el mundo

El mundo hoy

últimas noticias en el mundo

noticias hoy

últimas noticias

Nicolás Maduro

Donald Trump

Venezuela

Estados Unidos

PremiumEE

 

Alan Botero(5584)Hace 8 minutos
Porque les da miedo a lo que pueda pasar. No sera peor y duradero a lo que esta hoy, un gobierno ladrón en todo sentido moral y economico, unas Fuerza Militares aceptadas con dinero y pode, sin independencia de poderes si esto no es lo mas bajo, que es ?
Bueno Bueno(20426)Hace 28 minutos
El objetivo de los EU en Venezuela no tiene nada que ver con las drogas. Puede que haya algo de narcotráfico pero muy marginal, seguro algunos militares y funcionarios corruptos como en Colombia (santoyos, etc), de ahí sale lo del cartel de los soles. Es un gobierno pelele que les regale el petróleo, que les deje meter bases,
Bueno Bueno(20426)Hace 32 minutos
Es posible que piensen en entrar, matar un poco de gente, destruir, bombardear y luego tomarse los pozos petroleros y otras fuentes de riqueza venezolana. Pero con el resto del país vuelto mierda, guerrillas, cada nada muriendo soldados de EU por guerra de guerrillas y ellos cuidando los pozos para llevarse el petróleo, la situación no es tan clara.
Celyceron(11609)Hace 42 minutos
¿De dónde acá, la señora Machado asumirá el poder? ¿Significa esto que el que ganó era solo un títere y que la señora gobernaría en cuerpo ajeno?
Eduardo Galeano López(34409)Hace 47 minutos
Verdadero o no el simulacro, lo cierto es que el destino de Venezuela es oscuro, además está dibujado, tal cual o peor que el destino que Estados Unidos le marcó a Irak, donde la suerte de los nacionales de ese país quedó marcada por el sino de lo que es capaz de hacer un imperialismo decadente y en la más profunda de sus crisis. El mejor espejo para superar una crisis nacional es VIETNAM , hoy es una nación relativamente organizada, con economía de mercado y desarrollo industrial prometedor.
Este portal es propiedad de Comunican S.A. y utiliza cookies. Si continúas navegando, consideramos que aceptas su uso, de acuerdo con esta  política.