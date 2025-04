Trump se compara con Le Pen tras condena por malversación contra la francesa

(FILES) French far-right party Front National (FN) President and member of the European Parliament, Marine Le Pen, gestures during a debate on the consequences of the Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 5, 2016. French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen will learn on March 31, 2025 whether she will be declared ineligible for elections in the trial for embezzling funds from the European Parliament. She was tried for eight weeks in the autumn of 2024 alongside her party and 24 other people. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)

Foto: AFP - PATRICK HERTZOG