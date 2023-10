Washington (United States), 03/10/2023.- Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks to a vote on the House floor to vacate his leadership in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 October 2023. Republican lawmaker from Florida Matt Gaetz brought the motion; should McCarthy lose the vote, it will be the first time in American history that lawmakers have removed a speaker. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Foto: EFE - JIM LO SCALZO