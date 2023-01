New Delhi (India), 08/01/2023.- People take part in the Delhi Queer Pride 2022-23 March organized by the LGBT community in New Delhi, India, 08 January 2023. Thousands of people in colorful outfits took to the streets to support LGBT community seeking support to end to discrimination against them. (Estados Unidos, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

