Santo Tomas (Philippines), 07/04/2023.- A penitent flagellates on Good Friday in Santo Tomas, Pampanga, Philippines, 07 April 2023. Religious activities resumed following the COVID-19 pandemic as Catholic devotees witnessed men who were nailed to wooden crosses or flogged themselves bloody in annual rituals re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. (Filipinas) EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Foto: EFE - MARK R. CRISTINO