Automóvil se estrelló contra Downing Street en Reino Unido, ¿qué se sabe?

London (United Kingdom), 25/05/2023.- Police officers at the scene of a car crash at Downing Street, the official residence of British Prime Minister in London, Britain, 25 May 2023. A car crashed into gates of Downing Street and a man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, Metropolitan Police said. There are no reports of injuries. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Foto: EFE - TOLGA AKMEN