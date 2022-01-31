“Fallos de liderazgo”: esto dice el reporte sobre el “Partygate” de Boris Johnson

London (United Kingdom), 29/01/2022.- A pedestrian sign signals 'WAIT' outside parliament in London, Britain, 29 January 2022. There is growing anger amongst MP's and the public that the Met Police have deliberately delayed and requested that the Sue Gray report on Downing Street parties be redacted, so as to not jeopardise the Met's own police inquiry. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a police investigation following lockdown party allegations where he is said to have attended numerous parties at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions. Downing Street is expected to receive the Sue Gray report within days. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
La investigación interna sobre 16 fiestas celebradas durante los confinamientos de 2020 y 2021 en Downing Street, oficina y residencia del primer ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, señala “fallos de liderazgo y juicio” en las oficinas del gobierno.
Los resultados de la pesquisa, liderada por la alta funcionaria Sue Gray, fueron entregados este lunes al primer ministro, quien debe responder por esto en menos de una hora ante el Parlamento.
“Hubo fallos de liderazgo y juicio por diferentes partes en Downing Street y en la Oficina del Gabinete en diferentes momentos. Algunos eventos no deberían haberse permitido”, concluyó Gray.
Noticia en desarrollo...
