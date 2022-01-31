“Fallos de liderazgo”: esto dice el reporte sobre el “Partygate” de Boris Johnson

London (United Kingdom), 29/01/2022.- A pedestrian sign signals 'WAIT' outside parliament in London, Britain, 29 January 2022. There is growing anger amongst MP's and the public that the Met Police have deliberately delayed and requested that the Sue Gray report on Downing Street parties be redacted, so as to not jeopardise the Met's own police inquiry. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a police investigation following lockdown party allegations where he is said to have attended numerous parties at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions. Downing Street is expected to receive the Sue Gray report within days. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Foto: ANDY RAIN