La diplomacia, aunque frágil, continúa por las tensiones en Ucrania, ¿qué viene?

German Hypocrisy

👉🏻NO weapons for Ukraine‘s self-defence against Russian military invasion

BUT

👉🏻 366 million € (!) 🇩🇪exports of dual-use goods to Russia in 2020 alone which can be destined to boost weapons production (Nr. 4 on export list). Irrespective of EU santions‼️ https://t.co/LsxfSw7wUI