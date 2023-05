Las claves del apoyo a Erdogan para las elecciones presidenciales en Turquía

Istanbul (Turkey), 09/05/2023.- A supporter of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, waves a flag of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in front of the election banner of Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in Istanbul, Turkey, 09 May 2023. Turkey will hold its general election on 14 May 2023 with a two-round system to elect its president, while parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously. (Elecciones, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Foto: EFE - ERDEM SAHIN