ISTANBUL (Turkey), 21/03/2025.- Protesters try to march to Taksim Square from the Istanbul Municipality headquarters during a protest against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, 21 March 2025. Turkish authorities detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of the oppositional Republican People's Party (CHP), along with 100 others on 19 March as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and terror links, according to a statement by the Istanbul chief public prosecutor. (Protestas, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
