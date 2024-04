¿Qué fue la Revolución de los Claveles? Portugal celebra 50 años de democracia

Porto (Portugal), 25/04/2024.- People participate in a parade marking the 50th anniversary of the 25 April Revolution in Porto, Portugal, 25 April 2024. Portugal celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution that ended the authoritarian regime of Estado Novo (New State) that ruled the country between 1926 to 1974. EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO

Foto: EFE - JOSE COELHO