Starmer pone punto final al plan para enviar migrantes de Reino Unido a Ruanda

London (United Kingdom), 06/07/2024.- Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a news conference following his first cabinet meeting, at Downing Street in London, Britain, 06 July 2024. A former Bank of England economist, the first Black Briton to attend Harvard Law School and an ex-union worker are among those given top jobs in Britain's first Labour government in 14 years. Keir Starmer became the country's new prime minister on 05 July, after his party won a landslide victory in the general election. (deslizamiento de tierras, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/CHRIS J. RATCLIFFE / POOL

