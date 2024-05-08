A los hospitales del sur de Gaza les quedan tres días de combustible, advierte OMS

Rafah (-), 30/04/2024.- Malak Al-Ghoul, 14 years old, displaced Palestinian amputee from the town of Al-Mughraqa in the central Gaza Strip looks on from a bed at the Emirati Filed Hospital in Rafah, south Gaza Strip, 30 April 2024. (Issued 07 May 2024) According to the doctor taking care of her case, Malak was seriously injured with her mother, and her brother in early March 2024 after their house was hit following an Israeli airstrike in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip. She was then transferred to a local hospital in Rafah refugee camp, and then to the Emirati Field Hospital in Rafah to have her foot amputated. Malak was one of the cases for whom the doctors decided to install a prosthetic limb, and she is now getting the necessary training at the same hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. According to the UN in Januray 2024, more than 1,000 children have undergone leg amputations since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. By 06 May, at least 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Foto: EFE - HAITHAM IMAD